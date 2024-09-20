State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Makes New Investment in ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 197,856 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,212,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ADMA. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ADMA Biologics during the first quarter valued at $17,221,000. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,400,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ADMA Biologics by 41,893.3% in the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 629,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,157,000 after buying an additional 628,400 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in ADMA Biologics by 90.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,169,207 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,717,000 after buying an additional 556,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in ADMA Biologics by 152.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 732,920 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,837,000 after buying an additional 442,315 shares during the last quarter. 75.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ADMA Biologics alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ADMA Biologics news, Director Lawrence P. Guiheen sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.47, for a total value of $166,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 153,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,843,290.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other ADMA Biologics news, Director Lawrence P. Guiheen sold 9,000 shares of ADMA Biologics stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.47, for a total transaction of $166,230.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 153,941 shares in the company, valued at $2,843,290.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Young Kwon sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.26, for a total transaction of $1,095,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 241,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,408,712.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 466,900 shares of company stock valued at $8,224,121 over the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on ADMA. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of ADMA Biologics from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of ADMA Biologics from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on ADMA Biologics from $10.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ADMA Biologics

ADMA Biologics Stock Performance

ADMA opened at $19.74 on Friday. ADMA Biologics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.06 and a 12-month high of $19.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 6.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -987.00 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.83.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.05. ADMA Biologics had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 38.79%. The firm had revenue of $107.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 78.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that ADMA Biologics, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

About ADMA Biologics

(Free Report)

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ADMA Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADMA Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.