State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Reduces Position in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR – Free Report) by 32.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 87,981 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 42,122 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp were worth $2,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SASR. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 1,199.7% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 694,867 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,927,000 after buying an additional 641,402 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $8,423,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 432.5% in the second quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 192,533 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,690,000 after acquiring an additional 156,377 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 69.1% in the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 148,921 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,628,000 after acquiring an additional 60,850 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,240,530 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,033,000 after purchasing an additional 52,454 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Sandy Spring Bancorp from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.00.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ SASR opened at $33.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.97 and a 200-day moving average of $25.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 0.96. Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.27 and a 12 month high of $34.19.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $184.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.60 million. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 12.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Profile

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, mortgage, private banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It offers financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products.

