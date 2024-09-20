State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Reduces Stock Holdings in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its stake in shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Free Report) by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 38,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 18,402 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Stericycle were worth $2,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Stericycle by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Stericycle in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in Stericycle by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 5,653 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in Stericycle during the 4th quarter worth $156,000. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Stericycle by 52.8% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 3,591 shares during the period. 98.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stericycle Price Performance

SRCL stock opened at $61.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.72. Stericycle, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.78 and a 52 week high of $61.77. The company has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -280.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.11.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Stericycle ( NASDAQ:SRCL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $661.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $672.07 million. Stericycle had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 1.37%. On average, research analysts expect that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Stericycle from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $62.00 price target (down previously from $69.00) on shares of Stericycle in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Stericycle from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Stericycle in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

Stericycle Profile

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated waste and compliance services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including regulated medical waste, sharps waste management and disposal, pharmaceutical waste management and disposal, chemotherapy waste and disposal, controlled substance waste disposal, healthcare hazardous waste, and integrated waste stream solutions; specialty services, such as MedDrop medication collection kiosks, safe community solutions, SafeDrop sharps mailback solutions, and airport and maritime waste services; medical supply store services, that includes sharps and disposable biohazardous waste containers, infection control supplies, and seal&send medication mail back; and compliance solutions including Steri-Safe compliance solutions.

