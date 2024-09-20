State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 15,920 Shares of Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its holdings in Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 131,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,920 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $2,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Liberty Global by 91.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 214,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,789,000 after acquiring an additional 102,828 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 8,463,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,752,000 after purchasing an additional 129,585 shares in the last quarter. Crystalline Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Global in the fourth quarter valued at $1,372,000. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Global in the first quarter valued at $1,477,000. Finally, Keating Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 59.3% in the first quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 417,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,362,000 after purchasing an additional 155,291 shares in the last quarter. 46.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Liberty Global stock opened at $21.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.32. Liberty Global Ltd. has a 52-week low of $16.03 and a 52-week high of $21.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 1.13.

Liberty Global ( NASDAQ:LBTYK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 10.72% and a negative net margin of 27.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Liberty Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th.

Liberty Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as WiFi features, security, anti-virus, firewall, spam protection, smart home services, online storage solutions, and web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

