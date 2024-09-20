State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 16,611 Shares of The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its position in shares of The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW – Free Report) by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,817 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 16,611 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.43% of York Water worth $2,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in York Water by 17,525.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in York Water by 37.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,738 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in York Water by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in York Water during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in York Water during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. 49.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com raised York Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th.

Shares of York Water stock opened at $38.99 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.24. The York Water Company has a 52-week low of $33.32 and a 52-week high of $41.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $559.90 million, a PE ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 0.64.

York Water (NASDAQ:YORW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.10). York Water had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 31.27%. The business had revenue of $18.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.00 million. On average, analysts anticipate that The York Water Company will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.2108 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. York Water’s payout ratio is presently 49.41%.

The York Water Company impounds, purifies, and distributes drinking water. It owns and operates three wastewater collection systems; ten wastewater collection and treatment systems; and two reservoirs, including Lake Williams and Lake Redman, which hold approximately 2.2 billion gallons of water. The company also operates a 15-mile pipeline from the Susquehanna River to Lake Redman; and owns satellite groundwater systems in York, Adams, and Lancaster Counties, as well as two impounding dams on primary system located in York and Springfield Townships.

