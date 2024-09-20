State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 25,059 Shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its stake in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Free Report) by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 37,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 25,059 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Rambus were worth $2,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Rambus by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,651,114 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $720,155,000 after purchasing an additional 275,160 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Rambus by 120.4% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,933,923 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $268,490,000 after buying an additional 2,149,396 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Rambus by 6.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,307,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $142,645,000 after buying an additional 132,939 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rambus by 4.4% in the first quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 2,048,572 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $126,622,000 after buying an additional 86,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB grew its holdings in shares of Rambus by 56.1% during the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,549,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $91,069,000 after buying an additional 556,850 shares during the last quarter. 88.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RMBS stock opened at $39.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.32 and its 200 day moving average is $54.75. Rambus Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.42 and a 12-month high of $76.38.

Rambus ( NASDAQ:RMBS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $132.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.00 million. Rambus had a net margin of 48.31% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Rambus Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

RMBS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Rambus in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Rambus from $75.00 to $66.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rambus currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.75.

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, South Korea, Singapore, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5 and DDR4 memory interface chips to module manufacturers, OEMs, and hyperscalers; silicon IP, such as interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced data center, government, and automotive applications; and interface IP solutions for high-speed memory and chip-to-chip digital controller IP.

