State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 3,298 Shares of Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its holdings in Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,298 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.12% of Huron Consulting Group worth $2,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Huron Consulting Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 26,500.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 266 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the 4th quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Huron Consulting Group

In related news, insider Kyle Featherstone sold 820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.07, for a total transaction of $88,617.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,129.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director John Mccartney sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total value of $29,748.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 57,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,720,342.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kyle Featherstone sold 820 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.07, for a total value of $88,617.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,129.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 44,439 shares of company stock worth $4,512,214. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Huron Consulting Group Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of Huron Consulting Group stock opened at $109.83 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 31.65 and a beta of 0.61. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.26 and a 1 year high of $115.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $371.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $374.33 million. Huron Consulting Group had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 20.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. Analysts expect that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HURN shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $137.00 target price on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a report on Monday, September 9th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.75.

About Huron Consulting Group

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Education, and Commercial. The Healthcare segment provides financial and operational performance improvement consulting services; digital offerings, spanning technology and analytic-related services; software products; organizational transformation services; revenue cycle managed and outsourcing services; financial and capital advisory consulting services; and strategy and innovation consulting services to national and regional health systems, academic and community health systems, federal health system, public, children’s and critical access hospitals, physician practices and medical groups, payors, and long-term care or post-acute providers.

