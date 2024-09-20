State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 38,941 Shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Free Report) by 42.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,505 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 38,941 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.05% of ACI Worldwide worth $2,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 31.5% during the second quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 81,655 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,233,000 after purchasing an additional 19,543 shares during the period. Choreo LLC bought a new position in shares of ACI Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in ACI Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $166,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in ACI Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $438,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ACI Worldwide during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,696,000. 94.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACI Worldwide Price Performance

NASDAQ:ACIW opened at $49.46 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.04 and its 200 day moving average is $38.61. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.56 and a 12 month high of $50.61. The company has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.91 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

ACI Worldwide ( NASDAQ:ACIW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.24. ACI Worldwide had a return on equity of 19.18% and a net margin of 12.01%. The firm had revenue of $373.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.95 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ACI Worldwide, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ACI Worldwide announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, June 13th that allows the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to repurchase up to 8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ACIW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of ACI Worldwide from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on ACI Worldwide from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ACI Worldwide in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut ACI Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.50.

ACI Worldwide Company Profile

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Banks, Merchants, and Billers. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a solution to process credit, debit, and prepaid card transactions, deliver digital innovation, and fraud prevention; ACI Issuing, a digital payment issuing solution for new payment offering; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

