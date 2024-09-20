State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 7,859 Shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its stake in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Free Report) by 36.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,845 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 7,859 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $2,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RL. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren in the second quarter worth $30,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren in the second quarter worth $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 1,775.0% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 225 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren in the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren in the first quarter worth $63,000. 67.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ralph Lauren Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:RL opened at $184.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $170.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $173.32. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 12-month low of $108.60 and a 12-month high of $192.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Ralph Lauren Announces Dividend

Ralph Lauren ( NYSE:RL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The textile maker reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.25. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 28.79% and a net margin of 10.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 11.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Ralph Lauren’s payout ratio is presently 33.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on RL shares. StockNews.com downgraded Ralph Lauren from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Ralph Lauren from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Ralph Lauren from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ralph Lauren presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.80.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

