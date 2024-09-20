State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 7,940 Shares of MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its position in shares of MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA – Free Report) by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,940 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in MSA Safety were worth $2,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,826,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $645,966,000 after purchasing an additional 23,526 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in MSA Safety by 3.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 770,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $144,642,000 after buying an additional 22,366 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in MSA Safety by 12.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 718,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $139,186,000 after buying an additional 77,960 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in MSA Safety by 7.6% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 707,534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,972,000 after buying an additional 49,670 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new position in MSA Safety in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,067,000. 92.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MSA Safety news, CEO Nishan J. Vartanian sold 3,945 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.00, for a total value of $745,605.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,953 shares in the company, valued at $6,039,117. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

MSA Safety Trading Up 0.2 %

MSA opened at $184.68 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $181.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $184.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.45. The firm has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a PE ratio of 27.36 and a beta of 0.99. MSA Safety Incorporated has a twelve month low of $147.35 and a twelve month high of $200.60.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $462.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.30 million. MSA Safety had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 30.64%. Equities research analysts anticipate that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.

MSA Safety Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MSA shares. William Blair upgraded shares of MSA Safety to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of MSA Safety from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th.

MSA Safety Profile

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products and technology solutions that protect people and facility infrastructures in the fire service, energy, utility, construction, and industrial manufacturing applications, as well as heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration industries worldwide.

Further Reading

