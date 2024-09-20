Steakholder Foods (NASDAQ:STKH) Shares Down 5.6%

Steakholder Foods Ltd. (NASDAQ:STKH – Get Free Report) shares fell 5.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.50 and last traded at $2.54. 12,204 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 0% from the average session volume of 12,248 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.69.

Steakholder Foods Trading Down 5.6 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.90.

About Steakholder Foods

Steakholder Foods Ltd., a deep-tech food company, engages in the development of cultivated meat technologies to manufacture cultivated meat without animal slaughter in Israel. The company develops a three-dimensional bioprinter to deposit layers of stem cells and differentiated stem cells, scaffolding, and cell nutrients in a three-dimensional form of structured cultured meat.

