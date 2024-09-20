STEP Energy Services (TSE:STEP) Trading Up 2.1%

STEP Energy Services Ltd. (TSE:STEP – Get Free Report) shares rose 2.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$3.94 and last traded at C$3.89. Approximately 58,765 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 97,989 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.81.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of STEP Energy Services from C$6.00 to C$6.25 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on STEP Energy Services from C$5.50 to C$5.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.45, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of C$278.84 million, a P/E ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 2.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$4.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$4.04.

STEP Energy Services Ltd., an energy services company, provides integrated coiled tubing, fluid and nitrogen pumping, and hydraulic fracturing to service oil and natural gas industry in Canada and the United States. It also provides fluid pumping services for coiled tubing operations and involved in standalone projects; pipeline commissioning and maintenance services; fracturing logistics services; and laboratory services.

