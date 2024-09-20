Stephens Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Global Payments (NYSE:GPN)

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Stephens in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $130.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock. Stephens’ price target suggests a potential upside of 15.07% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on GPN. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $172.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Tuesday. BNP Paribas raised shares of Global Payments to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $152.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.59.

Shares of NYSE GPN opened at $112.97 on Wednesday. Global Payments has a twelve month low of $91.60 and a twelve month high of $141.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $28.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.41, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $105.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.39.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.03. Global Payments had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.48 EPS. Global Payments’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Global Payments will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Global Payments news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,651 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total transaction of $166,305.23. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,531 shares in the company, valued at $2,068,087.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new stake in Global Payments during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in Global Payments during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. West Paces Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Global Payments by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 309 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Global Payments during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in Global Payments by 154.7% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 354 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

