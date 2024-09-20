Steppe Cement (LON:STCM) Trading Down 15.9%

Steppe Cement Ltd. (LON:STCM – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 15.9% on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 13.04 ($0.17) and last traded at GBX 13.04 ($0.17). 177,008 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 62% from the average session volume of 108,947 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 15.50 ($0.20).

Steppe Cement Trading Down 14.8 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £28.91 million, a PE ratio of 772.50 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 15.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 17.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Javier del Ser Perez acquired 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 14 ($0.18) per share, for a total transaction of £42,000 ($55,482.17). 56.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Steppe Cement Company Profile

Steppe Cement Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the production and sale of cement and clinkers in Kazakhstan. It also provides consultancy services; and transmission and distribution of electricity. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

