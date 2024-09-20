Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) Shares Up 3.4%

Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN – Get Free Report) shares rose 3.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as €19.70 ($21.89) and last traded at €19.70 ($21.89). Approximately 1,169 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 496,495 shares. The stock had previously closed at €19.06 ($21.18).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on STVN shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on Stevanato Group from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Stevanato Group from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of €29.25 ($32.50).

Stevanato Group Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of €20.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €22.93.

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported €0.09 ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of €0.10 ($0.11) by (€0.01) (($0.01)). The company had revenue of €259.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of €254.92 million. Stevanato Group had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 10.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Stevanato Group S.p.A. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hilltop National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Stevanato Group by 34.3% during the second quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 4,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Stevanato Group by 54.2% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Stevanato Group by 109.1% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 8,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 4,626 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Stevanato Group by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stevanato Group by 59.2% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 4,441 shares in the last quarter.

About Stevanato Group

Stevanato Group S.p.A. engages in the design, production, and distribution of products and processes to provide integrated solutions for bio-pharma and healthcare industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Biopharmaceutical and Diagnostic Solutions; and Engineering.

