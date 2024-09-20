Stock Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for September 19th (ADP, ALGN, ALOT, CHH, DGICA, GLNG, IRTC, MGRC, NOK, OXY)

Stock Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Thursday, September 19th:

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Westlake (NYSE:WLK) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

