Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund Put Options (NYSEARCA:XLP)

Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLP – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 48,651 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 151% compared to the average volume of 19,367 put options.

Institutional Trading of Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XLP. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,898,000. RiverFront Investment Group LLC increased its position in Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund by 1.2% during the second quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 204,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,633,000 after buying an additional 2,457 shares in the last quarter. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund in the second quarter worth $724,000. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund in the second quarter valued at $961,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund by 4.9% during the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 538,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,258,000 after acquiring an additional 25,017 shares during the last quarter.

Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund stock opened at $82.65 on Friday. Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund has a 52-week low of $65.18 and a 52-week high of $84.53. The company has a market capitalization of $15.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $80.50 and a 200 day moving average of $77.71.

Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund Company Profile

Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities of companies in The Consumer Staples Select Sector Index (the Index).The Fund typically invests in substantially all of the securities represented in the Index in approximately the same proportions as the Index.

