Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of NIO Call Options (NYSE:NIO)

Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders bought 184,010 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 40% compared to the typical daily volume of 131,662 call options.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages have issued reports on NIO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of NIO from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $5.30 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on NIO in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on NIO from $8.50 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on NIO from $5.00 to $5.30 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NIO currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.93.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on NIO
Hedge Funds Weigh In On NIO
NIO Stock Up 7.4 %
Shares of NYSE NIO opened at $5.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.69. NIO has a 12 month low of $3.61 and a 12 month high of $9.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 1.82.
NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported ($2.21) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.21). The firm had revenue of $17.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.49 billion. NIO had a negative net margin of 32.47% and a negative return on equity of 104.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 98.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.51) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that NIO will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
NIO Company Profile
NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.
