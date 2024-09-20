Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of NIO Call Options (NYSE:NIO)

Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders bought 184,010 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 40% compared to the typical daily volume of 131,662 call options.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NIO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of NIO from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $5.30 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on NIO in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on NIO from $8.50 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on NIO from $5.00 to $5.30 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NIO currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.93.

Get NIO alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on NIO

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NIO

NIO Stock Up 7.4 %

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in NIO in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIO in the second quarter worth $25,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in NIO in the fourth quarter valued at $93,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in NIO by 3,333.3% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 10,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in NIO during the 4th quarter worth about $96,000. 48.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NIO opened at $5.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.69. NIO has a 12 month low of $3.61 and a 12 month high of $9.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 1.82.

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported ($2.21) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.21). The firm had revenue of $17.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.49 billion. NIO had a negative net margin of 32.47% and a negative return on equity of 104.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 98.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.51) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that NIO will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIO Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.