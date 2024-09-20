StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the bank’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKSC opened at $12.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $65.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 0.49. Bank of South Carolina has a one year low of $10.22 and a one year high of $15.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.95.

Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The bank reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter. Bank of South Carolina had a return on equity of 12.48% and a net margin of 20.76%. The business had revenue of $5.61 million during the quarter.

Bank of South Carolina Corporation operates as a bank holding company for The Bank of South Carolina that provides a range of financial products and services primarily in Charleston, Berkeley, and Dorchester counties of South Carolina. Its deposits include non-interest-bearing demand accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

