StockNews.com Downgrades Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) to Buy

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

DCI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James started coverage on Donaldson in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Donaldson from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Donaldson from $76.00 to $71.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.67.

Shares of NYSE DCI opened at $73.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.43 and a 200-day moving average of $72.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.65, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.05. Donaldson has a fifty-two week low of $57.05 and a fifty-two week high of $78.03.

In other Donaldson news, Director James Owens sold 5,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.74, for a total transaction of $373,765.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,276,111.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director James Owens sold 5,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.74, for a total value of $373,765.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,276,111.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Scott J. Robinson sold 37,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.97, for a total transaction of $2,668,472.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,675,710.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCI. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Donaldson in the second quarter valued at about $107,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Donaldson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,075,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 16.4% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Donaldson in the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Donaldson by 174.5% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.81% of the company’s stock.

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

