StockNews.com Lowers Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Omnicell from $26.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Benchmark restated a buy rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Omnicell in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Omnicell from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America raised their price target on Omnicell from $34.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays upgraded Omnicell from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Omnicell has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $37.83.

Get Omnicell alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on OMCL

Omnicell Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OMCL opened at $43.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.45. Omnicell has a fifty-two week low of $25.12 and a fifty-two week high of $55.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of -94.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 47.22 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.12.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.37. Omnicell had a positive return on equity of 2.52% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. The business had revenue of $276.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Omnicell will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Omnicell by 248.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Omnicell by 121.2% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Omnicell by 68.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of Omnicell by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Omnicell in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $104,000. 97.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Omnicell

(Get Free Report)

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.