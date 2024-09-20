StockNews.com Upgrades REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) to “Hold”

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of REGENXBIO in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on REGENXBIO from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of REGENXBIO in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.91.

Shares of RGNX stock opened at $12.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $615.70 million, a PE ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 1.22. REGENXBIO has a 52-week low of $10.49 and a 52-week high of $28.80.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.29) by $0.24. REGENXBIO had a negative return on equity of 68.21% and a negative net margin of 270.74%. The business had revenue of $22.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.66) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that REGENXBIO will post -4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Argeris N. Karabelas sold 10,000 shares of REGENXBIO stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.56, for a total transaction of $115,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,466.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Argeris N. Karabelas sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.56, for a total transaction of $115,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,466.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Curran Simpson sold 9,648 shares of REGENXBIO stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total value of $145,105.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 170,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,558,860.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 65,279 shares of company stock valued at $875,634. Insiders own 13.13% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RGNX. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in REGENXBIO by 73.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,761 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of REGENXBIO in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 276.8% during the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 3,828 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 2,812 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in REGENXBIO by 67.3% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,519 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 3,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in REGENXBIO in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $121,000. 88.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapies that deliver functional genes to cells with genetic defects in the United States. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform. The company's products in pipeline includes ABBV-RGX-314 for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, diabetic retinopathy, and other chronic retinal diseases; and RGX-202, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

