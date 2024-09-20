Stratec (ETR:SBS) Stock Price Up 4.6%

Stratec SE (ETR:SBS – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 4.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as €43.45 ($48.28) and last traded at €43.45 ($48.28). Approximately 1,106 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 6,253 shares. The stock had previously closed at €41.55 ($46.17).

Stratec Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is €41.97 and its 200-day moving average is €42.90. The stock has a market cap of $528.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 0.16.

About Stratec

Stratec SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures automation and instrumentation solutions in the fields of in-vitro diagnostics and life sciences in Germany, European Union, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Instrumentation, Diatron, and Smart Consumables.

