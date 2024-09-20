Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $27.04

Strattec Security Co. (NASDAQ:STRT – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $27.04 and traded as high as $39.00. Strattec Security shares last traded at $38.63, with a volume of 10,741 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Strattec Security from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.04. The firm has a market cap of $158.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.02, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.15.

Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The auto parts company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $2.01. The company had revenue of $143.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.51 million. Strattec Security had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 7.43%. On average, analysts expect that Strattec Security Co. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Strattec Security news, VP Richard P. Messina sold 1,270 shares of Strattec Security stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.78, for a total value of $49,250.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,930 shares in the company, valued at $462,645.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 6.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gate City Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Strattec Security in the fourth quarter valued at $10,270,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Strattec Security during the 4th quarter valued at about $96,000. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Strattec Security by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 36,800 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of Strattec Security in the first quarter worth approximately $325,000. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Strattec Security during the second quarter worth approximately $925,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.91% of the company’s stock.

Strattec Security Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive access control products under the VAST Automotive Group brand primarily in North America. The company provides mechanical and electronically enhanced locks and keys, passive entry passive start systems, steering column and instrument panel ignition lock housings, latches, power sliding side door systems, power tailgate and lift gate systems, power deck lid systems, door handles, and related products.

