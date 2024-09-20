Stride (NYSE:LRN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 555,145 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the previous session’s volume of 699,075 shares.The stock last traded at $82.10 and had previously closed at $81.99.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Stride in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Stride from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Stride in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Stride from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Stride from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.83.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $77.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.08. The company has a current ratio of 5.10, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 19.79, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.26.

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.15. Stride had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 19.12%. The company had revenue of $534.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Stride, Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Stride during the 2nd quarter worth about $78,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Stride by 76.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Motco acquired a new position in Stride in the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in Stride in the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Stride by 25.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, engages in the provision of proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services in the United States and internationally. Its technology-based products and services enable clients to attract, enroll, educate, track progress, support, and facilitate individualized learning for students.

