Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR) Shares Gap Up to $38.75

Structure Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GPCR – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $38.75, but opened at $40.55. Structure Therapeutics shares last traded at $40.96, with a volume of 98,690 shares changing hands.

GPCR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Structure Therapeutics from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a report on Monday. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their target price on Structure Therapeutics from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.63.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of -53.19 and a beta of -3.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.63.

Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.05. Equities research analysts expect that Structure Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Structure Therapeutics by 404.0% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,372,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,216,000 after acquiring an additional 3,504,747 shares in the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Structure Therapeutics by 133.3% in the 4th quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,333,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333,333 shares in the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Structure Therapeutics by 210.2% in the first quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,510,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,530 shares during the period. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Structure Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $34,647,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Structure Therapeutics by 182.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 973,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,681,000 after buying an additional 628,687 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

Structure Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage global biopharmaceutical company, develops and delivers novel oral therapeutics to treat a range of chronic diseases with unmet medical needs. The company’s lead product candidate is GSBR-1290, an oral and biased small molecule agonist of glucagon-like-peptide-1 receptor, a validated G-protein-coupled receptors (GPCRs) drug target for type-2 diabetes mellitus and obesity.

