Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $18.04

Subsea 7 S.A. (OTCMKTS:SUBCY – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.04 and traded as low as $17.82. Subsea 7 shares last traded at $17.97, with a volume of 2,238 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, BNP Paribas reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Subsea 7 in a research note on Monday, September 9th.

Subsea 7 Stock Up 2.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.85 and a beta of 1.77.

Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The energy company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.04). Subsea 7 had a return on equity of 2.37% and a net margin of 1.63%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Subsea 7 S.A. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

About Subsea 7

Subsea 7 SA delivers offshore projects and services for the energy industry worldwide. It provides subsea field development products and services, including project management, design and engineering, procurement, fabrication, survey, installation, and commissioning of production facilities on the seabed and the tie-back of its facilities to fixed or floating platforms or to the shore.

