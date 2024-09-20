Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $18.04

Subsea 7 S.A. (OTCMKTS:SUBCY – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.04 and traded as low as $17.82. Subsea 7 shares last traded at $17.97, with a volume of 2,238 shares changing hands.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, BNP Paribas reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Subsea 7 in a research note on Monday, September 9th.
Read Our Latest Report on Subsea 7
Subsea 7 Stock Up 2.9 %
Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The energy company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.04). Subsea 7 had a return on equity of 2.37% and a net margin of 1.63%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Subsea 7 S.A. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.
About Subsea 7
Subsea 7 SA delivers offshore projects and services for the energy industry worldwide. It provides subsea field development products and services, including project management, design and engineering, procurement, fabrication, survey, installation, and commissioning of production facilities on the seabed and the tie-back of its facilities to fixed or floating platforms or to the shore.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Subsea 7
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Tax Calculator
- Edgewise Therapeutics Soars 50%: Key Reasons Behind the Surge
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- How the Fed’s Rate Cut Could Supercharge These 3 ETFs
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- Microsoft Stock: 3 Reasons It’s Ready to Crush Q4
Receive News & Ratings for Subsea 7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Subsea 7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.