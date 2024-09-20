Sun Hung Kai & Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:SHGKY) Stock Price Up 2.9%

Sun Hung Kai & Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:SHGKY – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 2.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.49 and last traded at $1.49. Approximately 353 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 2,309 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.45.

Sun Hung Kai & Co. Limited Trading Up 2.9 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.42.

Sun Hung Kai & Co. Limited Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a $0.0617 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th.

Sun Hung Kai & Co. Limited Company Profile

Sun Hung Kai & Co Limited, an investment holding company, provides financial services primarily in Hong Kong and the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Consumer Finance, Private Credit, Mortgage Loans, Investment Management, and Group Management and Support segments. It offers unsecured loan to individuals and businesses through branches and online platforms; and first mortgage and second mortgage loans to property owners, as well as customized financing solutions to property investors.

