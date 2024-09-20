SunCar Technology Group (NASDAQ:SDA) Stock Price Down 3.5%

SunCar Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SDA – Get Free Report) fell 3.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.00 and last traded at $9.00. 104,435 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 281,103 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.33.

SunCar Technology Group Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.35.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SunCar Technology Group stock. XTX Topco Ltd raised its position in shares of SunCar Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SDA – Free Report) by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,186 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,596 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in SunCar Technology Group were worth $166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

SunCar Technology Group Company Profile

SunCar Technology Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides digitalized automotive after-sales service and online insurance intermediation services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through three segments: Insurance Intermediation Business; Automotive After-Sales Business; and Technology Business.

