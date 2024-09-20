Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE:STG) Stock Price Up 5.1%

Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE:STG – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 5.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $6.24 and last traded at $6.24. 15,393 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 13% from the average session volume of 13,672 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.94.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.28. The company has a market cap of $85.61 million, a P/E ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.92.

Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE:STG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 16th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sunlands Technology Group had a return on equity of 149.92% and a net margin of 23.17%. The firm had revenue of $67.73 million during the quarter.

Sunlands Technology Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online education services through online and mobile platforms in the People's Republic of China. It offers various degree- and diploma-oriented post-secondary courses, including preparation courses for the self-taught higher education examination (STE) for learners pursuing associate diplomas or bachelor's degrees, as well as for the entrance examinations of Master of Business Administration programs.

