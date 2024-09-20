Supremex (TSE:SXP) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3.95

Shares of Supremex Inc. (TSE:SXP – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$3.95 and traded as high as C$4.09. Supremex shares last traded at C$3.99, with a volume of 19,549 shares traded.

Supremex Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$98.63 million, a P/E ratio of 9.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.60, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$4.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$3.95.

Supremex (TSE:SXP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$69.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$65.40 million. Supremex had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 8.31%. On average, analysts forecast that Supremex Inc. will post 0.7585551 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Supremex Announces Dividend

About Supremex

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Supremex’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

Supremex Inc engages in the manufacture and markets envelopes, and paper-based packaging solutions and specialty products to corporations, resellers, government entities, small and medium sized enterprises, direct mailers, and solutions providers primarily in Canada and the United States. The company offers a range of stock and custom envelopes in various styles, shapes, and colors; and e-Commerce fulfillment packaging solutions; labels; polyethylene bags for courier applications; and bubble mailers.

