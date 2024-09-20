Surgical Innovations Group (LON:SUN) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.56

Surgical Innovations Group plc (LON:SUN – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.56 ($0.01) and traded as high as GBX 0.65 ($0.01). Surgical Innovations Group shares last traded at GBX 0.64 ($0.01), with a volume of 70,978 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of £6.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.11 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.85, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 0.69 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 0.56.

Surgical Innovations Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells devices for use in minimally invasive surgery and precision engineering markets in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: SI Brand, Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM), and Distribution.

