Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $45.12

Suzuki Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:SZKMY – Get Free Report) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.12 and traded as low as $43.77. Suzuki Motor shares last traded at $44.71, with a volume of 11,920 shares traded.
Suzuki Motor Stock Up 2.7 %
The firm has a market cap of $21.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.12 and a 200-day moving average of $46.57.
Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter. Suzuki Motor had a return on equity of 8.65% and a net margin of 4.62%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Suzuki Motor Co. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.
Suzuki Motor Company Profile
Suzuki Motor Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of automobiles, motorcycles, and marine products in Japan, rest of Asia, Europe, North America, and internationally. It offers mini-vehicles, sub-compact vehicles, standard-sized vehicles, outboard motors, motorized wheelchairs, and electro senior vehicles.
