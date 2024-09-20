SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC Cuts Position in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC reduced its position in shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Free Report) by 54.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 312 shares during the period. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in The Ensign Group were worth $32,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in The Ensign Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,993,000. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of The Ensign Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $792,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 294.7% in the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 9,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 7,262 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in The Ensign Group by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,621,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,042,000 after buying an additional 310,182 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in The Ensign Group by 102.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 64,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,274,000 after buying an additional 32,884 shares in the last quarter. 96.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Ensign Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Barry Port sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $420,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,520,240. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other The Ensign Group news, Director Daren Shaw sold 2,000 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.71, for a total value of $283,420.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,125 shares in the company, valued at $4,127,303.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Barry Port sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 53,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,520,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,736 shares of company stock valued at $3,491,039. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ENSG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on The Ensign Group from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Macquarie initiated coverage on The Ensign Group in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $134.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on The Ensign Group from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on The Ensign Group

The Ensign Group Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:ENSG opened at $152.24 on Friday. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.00 and a 1 year high of $154.93. The stock has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.07.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 5.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Ensign Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.32%.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Ensign Group, Inc provides skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative services. It operates through two segments: Skilled Services and Standard Bearer. The company's Skilled Services segment engages in the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and offers nursing facilities including specialty care, such as on-site dialysis, ventilator care, cardiac, and pulmonary management, as well as standard services comprising room and board, special nutritional programs, social services, recreational activities, entertainment, and other services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The Ensign Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Ensign Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.