SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC Has $33,000 Stock Holdings in Cosan S.A. (NYSE:CSAN)

SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC reduced its stake in shares of Cosan S.A. (NYSE:CSAN – Free Report) by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,718 shares during the period. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Cosan were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Cosan by 2.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,820,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,955,000 after buying an additional 100,700 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cosan by 339.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 114,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 88,064 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Cosan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,036,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new position in Cosan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $635,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. raised its position in Cosan by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 364,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,702,000 after purchasing an additional 35,232 shares in the last quarter.

Cosan Price Performance

NYSE CSAN opened at $9.57 on Friday. Cosan S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $8.69 and a fifty-two week high of $16.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 5.93, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.41.

Cosan Profile

Cosan ( NYSE:CSAN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cosan S.A. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Cosan SA engages in the fuel distribution business. It operates through Raízen, Compass, Moove, Rumo, and Radar segments. The company's Raízen segment engages in the production, commercialization, origination, and trading of ethanol, bioenergy, renewable sources, and sugar; trading and resale of electricity; and distribution and commercialization of fuels and lubricants.

