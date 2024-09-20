SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC Has $46,000 Stock Holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 269 shares during the period. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $46,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WEC. Wealth Alliance increased its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 9,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its stake in WEC Energy Group by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 6,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Clearstead Trust LLC increased its stake in WEC Energy Group by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 17,889 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,428,000. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 69.6% during the 2nd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 65,465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,136,000 after acquiring an additional 26,870 shares in the last quarter. 77.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. StockNews.com lowered WEC Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.31.

Insider Buying and Selling at WEC Energy Group

In other news, VP Anthony Reese sold 1,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.78, for a total transaction of $120,918.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,796.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other WEC Energy Group news, VP Joshua M. Erickson sold 350 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $31,412.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,377 shares in the company, valued at $213,335.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Anthony Reese sold 1,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.78, for a total transaction of $120,918.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,796.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,702 shares of company stock valued at $1,078,058 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:WEC opened at $93.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $89.48 and its 200-day moving average is $83.82. The company has a market cap of $29.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.44. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.13 and a 52-week high of $96.65.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.04. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 15.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

WEC Energy Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $0.835 per share. This represents a $3.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is currently 72.93%.

WEC Energy Group Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

See Also

