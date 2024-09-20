SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC Has $61,000 Stock Holdings in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC decreased its stake in shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Free Report) by 73.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 341 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 968 shares during the quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Globant were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Globant in the second quarter valued at $99,396,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Globant in the 4th quarter valued at about $114,922,000. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Globant by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,336,764 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $673,693,000 after acquiring an additional 213,049 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Globant by 57.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 442,312 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $78,851,000 after purchasing an additional 161,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Globant by 65.7% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 405,124 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $96,411,000 after purchasing an additional 160,616 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GLOB opened at $193.71 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $195.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $187.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a PE ratio of 50.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.40. Globant S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $151.68 and a fifty-two week high of $251.50.

Globant ( NYSE:GLOB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The information technology services provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.01. Globant had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 7.39%. The company had revenue of $587.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $586.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. Globant’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Globant S.A. will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Globant in a report on Monday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Globant from $226.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Globant in a report on Friday, May 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Globant from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Globant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Globant has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $222.90.

Globant SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology services worldwide. It provides digital solutions comprising blockchain, cloud technologies, cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence, digital experience and performance, code, Internet of Things, metaverse, and engineering and testing; and enterprise technology solutions and services, such as Agile organization, Cultural Hacking, process optimization services, as well as AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, Oracle, SalesForce, SAP, and ServiceNow technology solutions.

