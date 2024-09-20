SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC Has $90,000 Stock Holdings in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC decreased its position in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 935 shares during the period. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $90,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 15,686,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,611,000 after acquiring an additional 3,351,424 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 66.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,424,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,038,000 after purchasing an additional 2,169,522 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Bankshares Inc bought a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,104,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 80,498,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,746,208,000 after buying an additional 1,008,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 109.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,141,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,644,000 after buying an additional 595,988 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Invitation Homes alerts:

Invitation Homes Price Performance

Shares of INVH opened at $36.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.22. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.49 and a 1-year high of $37.80. The company has a market cap of $22.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.43, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.01.

Invitation Homes Announces Dividend

Invitation Homes ( NYSE:INVH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $653.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $654.70 million. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 4.68% and a net margin of 18.75%. On average, research analysts forecast that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is 128.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on INVH. Mizuho lowered their price target on Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.10.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Invitation Homes

Invitation Homes Profile

(Free Report)

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing and management company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, Together with you, we make a house a home, reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INVH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.