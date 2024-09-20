SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Free Report) by 2,524.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,302 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Coupang were worth $111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coupang in the 2nd quarter worth $503,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Coupang by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,589,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,201,000 after buying an additional 347,600 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coupang during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $234,000. Capital Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coupang by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 126,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,641,000 after buying an additional 23,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Williams Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coupang in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $218,000. 83.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Coupang alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on CPNG shares. CLSA upgraded Coupang from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Coupang from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coupang presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Greenoaks Capital Partners Llc acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.95 per share, for a total transaction of $2,295,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 50,476,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,158,429,340.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Coupang news, Director Benjamin Sun sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.36, for a total value of $4,672,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,969,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,005,674.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Greenoaks Capital Partners Llc purchased 100,000 shares of Coupang stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.95 per share, with a total value of $2,295,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,476,224 shares in the company, valued at $1,158,429,340.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 601,300 shares of company stock worth $13,604,354 and have sold 410,432 shares worth $9,429,597. Company insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

Coupang Price Performance

NYSE CPNG opened at $24.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $43.28 billion, a PE ratio of 34.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 171.76 and a beta of 1.10. Coupang, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.51 and a 52 week high of $24.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.28.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.08. Coupang had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 12.04%. The company had revenue of $7.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. Coupang’s revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Coupang, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Coupang Profile

(Free Report)

Coupang, Inc, together with its subsidiaries owns and operates retail business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through Product Commerce and Developing Offerings segments. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coupang Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupang and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.