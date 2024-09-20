SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC Purchases 167 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 50.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 497 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $29,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 77.5% during the 1st quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 394 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in PayPal by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,708 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO boosted its position in PayPal by 18.6% during the first quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 1,175 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 3.1% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,166 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of PayPal by 65.8% in the first quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 466 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

PYPL opened at $77.57 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $66.68 and its 200-day moving average is $64.26. The company has a market cap of $81.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.54, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.43. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.25 and a 1-year high of $78.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.20. PayPal had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 22.82%. The firm had revenue of $7.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on PayPal from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Argus upgraded PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on PayPal from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.58.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

