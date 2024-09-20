SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC Sells 241 Shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDNFree Report) by 53.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 241 shares during the period. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $30,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHDN. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Churchill Downs by 1.5% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 59.8% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,592,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. 82.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Churchill Downs Price Performance

Shares of CHDN stock opened at $140.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.31, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.97. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a 12 month low of $106.45 and a 12 month high of $146.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $138.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.38.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDNGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.18. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 47.53%. The company had revenue of $890.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $858.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.24 EPS. Churchill Downs’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CHDN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Churchill Downs from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Churchill Downs from $143.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Churchill Downs from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Churchill Downs from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 target price (up previously from $165.00) on shares of Churchill Downs in a report on Friday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.90.

Churchill Downs Profile

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. The company operates pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; retail sports books; and casino gaming.

