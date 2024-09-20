SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC Sells 241 Shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Free Report) by 53.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 241 shares during the period. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $30,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHDN. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Churchill Downs by 1.5% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 59.8% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,592,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. 82.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Churchill Downs alerts:

Churchill Downs Price Performance

Shares of CHDN stock opened at $140.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.31, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.97. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a 12 month low of $106.45 and a 12 month high of $146.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $138.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.38.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Churchill Downs ( NASDAQ:CHDN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.18. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 47.53%. The company had revenue of $890.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $858.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.24 EPS. Churchill Downs’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

CHDN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Churchill Downs from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Churchill Downs from $143.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Churchill Downs from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Churchill Downs from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 target price (up previously from $165.00) on shares of Churchill Downs in a report on Friday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.90.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Churchill Downs

Churchill Downs Profile

(Free Report)

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. The company operates pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; retail sports books; and casino gaming.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Downs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Downs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.