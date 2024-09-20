SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC Sells 500 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC reduced its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 68.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 232 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. Capital World Investors grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,493,852 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,842,762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231,059 shares during the period. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the first quarter worth about $705,636,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 70.1% in the 4th quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 1,692,148 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $898,175,000 after acquiring an additional 697,383 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at about $333,786,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,989,614 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,240,824,000 after purchasing an additional 517,137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

TMO opened at $620.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $236.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.79, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $598.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $581.25. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $415.60 and a twelve month high of $627.88.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $5.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $10.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.50 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 14.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.01%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TMO shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $620.00 to $632.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $648.00 to $658.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $632.89.

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $617.21, for a total transaction of $6,172,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,420,473.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $617.21, for a total transaction of $6,172,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,816 shares in the company, valued at $76,420,473.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Joseph R. Holmes sold 860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $611.03, for a total value of $525,485.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,108,408.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,084 shares of company stock worth $14,094,292 in the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

