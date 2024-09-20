T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Receives $205.69 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $210.25.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised their target price on T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $205.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $184.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th.

Shares of TMUS opened at $199.64 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $191.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $176.21. The stock has a market cap of $233.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.16, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.78. T-Mobile US has a one year low of $135.82 and a one year high of $206.30.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.22. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The firm had revenue of $19.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that T-Mobile US will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 1,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.00, for a total transaction of $308,112.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,824,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $357,627,872. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 1,572 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.00, for a total transaction of $308,112.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,824,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,627,872. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deeanne King sold 15,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $2,933,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,761,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 706,875 shares of company stock worth $130,909,198. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 143.1% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 141 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 75.8% during the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 174 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

