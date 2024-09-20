T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) Price Target Increased to $215.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Oppenheimer from $200.00 to $215.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on TMUS. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded T-Mobile US to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. KeyCorp raised their price objective on T-Mobile US from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com raised T-Mobile US from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $210.25.

Shares of TMUS stock opened at $199.64 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $191.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $176.21. T-Mobile US has a 12-month low of $135.82 and a 12-month high of $206.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $19.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.61 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 11.95%. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that T-Mobile US will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 133,461 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.86, for a total transaction of $23,470,451.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 670,545,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,922,079,927.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other T-Mobile US news, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 2,706 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.11, for a total transaction of $541,497.66. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,826,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $365,441,682.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 133,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.86, for a total transaction of $23,470,451.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 670,545,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,922,079,927.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 706,875 shares of company stock worth $130,909,198 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 143.1% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 141 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 75.8% during the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 174 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in T-Mobile US in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. 42.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

