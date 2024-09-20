Taiheiyo Cement (OTCMKTS:THYCY) Shares Down 2.3%

Shares of Taiheiyo Cement Co. (OTCMKTS:THYCY – Get Free Report) dropped 2.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $5.20 and last traded at $5.20. Approximately 871 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 38% from the average daily volume of 631 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.32.

Taiheiyo Cement Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.69.

Taiheiyo Cement Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Taiheiyo Cement Corporation engages in the cement, mineral resources, environmental, construction materials, and other businesses in Japan and internationally. The company's Cement segment offers ordinary portland cement, specialty cement, soil stabilizers, and ready-mixed concrete. Its Mineral Resources segment sells limestone aggregate products comprising course and fine aggregate used in ready-mixed concrete, and aggregate used in concrete products and civil engineering; sandstone and andesite as aggregate materials; quicklime, slaked lime, filler, silica, and silica powder; and hollow ceramics, sepiolite, wollastonite, kaolin, and recycles surplus construction soil.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Taiheiyo Cement Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiheiyo Cement and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.