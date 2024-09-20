Talon Metals Corp. (TSE:TLO) Insider Sells C$43,470.00 in Stock

Talon Metals Corp. (TSE:TLO – Get Free Report) insider Resource Capital Fund VI L.P. sold 483,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.09, for a total value of C$43,470.00.
Resource Capital Fund VI L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, September 17th, Resource Capital Fund VI L.P. sold 350,000 shares of Talon Metals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.09, for a total value of C$29,750.00.
- On Friday, September 6th, Resource Capital Fund VI L.P. sold 500,000 shares of Talon Metals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.09, for a total value of C$45,000.00.
- On Tuesday, July 9th, Resource Capital Fund VI L.P. sold 349,844 shares of Talon Metals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.13, for a total transaction of C$45,899.53.
Talon Metals Stock Performance
Shares of TSE TLO opened at C$0.09 on Friday. Talon Metals Corp. has a 12-month low of C$0.08 and a 12-month high of C$0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of C$79.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.00 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 5.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.11 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.14.
About Talon Metals
Talon Metals Corp., a mineral exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It owns an 18.45% interest is the Tamarack nickel-copper-PGE project located in Minnesota, the United States; and a 100% interest in the Trairão iron project located in Brazil. The company is headquartered in Road Town, the British Virgin Islands.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Talon Metals
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- Edgewise Therapeutics Soars 50%: Key Reasons Behind the Surge
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- How the Fed’s Rate Cut Could Supercharge These 3 ETFs
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- Microsoft Stock: 3 Reasons It’s Ready to Crush Q4
Receive News & Ratings for Talon Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talon Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.