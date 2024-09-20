Tantech (NASDAQ:TANH) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tantech (NASDAQ:TANH – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
Tantech Stock Performance
TANH opened at $0.16 on Thursday. Tantech has a twelve month low of $0.12 and a twelve month high of $3.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.54.
About Tantech
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Tantech
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- Edgewise Therapeutics Soars 50%: Key Reasons Behind the Surge
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- How the Fed’s Rate Cut Could Supercharge These 3 ETFs
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- Microsoft Stock: 3 Reasons It’s Ready to Crush Q4
Receive News & Ratings for Tantech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tantech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.