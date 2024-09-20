Tantech (NASDAQ:TANH) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tantech (NASDAQ:TANH – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Tantech Stock Performance

TANH opened at $0.16 on Thursday. Tantech has a twelve month low of $0.12 and a twelve month high of $3.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.54.

About Tantech

Tantech Holdings Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures bamboo-based charcoal products for industrial energy, household cooking, heating, purification, agricultural, and cleaning applications in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Consumer Products, Electric Vehicles, and Biodegradable Packaging.

