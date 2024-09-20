Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Shares Purchased by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) by 22.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,475 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 4,928 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $3,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 2,220.0% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 232 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in Targa Resources during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Rogco LP acquired a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Targa Resources

In other news, insider Gerald R. Shrader sold 3,000 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.06, for a total transaction of $408,180.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,603 shares in the company, valued at $4,027,784.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Gerald R. Shrader sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.06, for a total value of $408,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,027,784.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Muraro sold 9,900 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.31, for a total transaction of $1,290,069.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 186,951 shares in the company, valued at $24,361,584.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,534 shares of company stock valued at $4,788,590 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TRGP has been the subject of several research reports. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $128.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Targa Resources from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on Targa Resources from $123.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Argus raised shares of Targa Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $124.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Targa Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.77.

Targa Resources Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSE:TRGP opened at $152.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.65. Targa Resources Corp. has a 1 year low of $77.97 and a 1 year high of $154.87. The stock has a market cap of $33.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 2.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.92.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.12. Targa Resources had a return on equity of 23.98% and a net margin of 6.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Targa Resources Corp. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Targa Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.73%.

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

