Tasmea Limited (ASX:TEA) Announces Final Dividend of $0.04

Tasmea Limited (ASX:TEA – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Friday, September 20th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 16th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Wednesday, October 16th. This represents a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th.

Tasmea Stock Performance

About Tasmea

Tasmea Limited provides shutdown, maintenance, emergency breakdown, and capital upgrade services in Australia. It operates through four segments: Electrical, Mechanical, Civil, and Water & Fluid. The Electrical segment provides electrical shutdown, preventative, programmed and reactive maintenance, emergency breakdown repair, fault finding, and statutory compliance services, as well as electrical upgrades for brownfield and greenfield projects, and high-voltage testing and commissioning services.

