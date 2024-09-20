TD Cowen Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI)

TD Cowen reissued their hold rating on shares of Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. TD Cowen currently has a $150.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock.

DRI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $187.00 to $180.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Darden Restaurants from $177.00 to $170.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Darden Restaurants has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $170.18.

NYSE DRI opened at $172.27 on Thursday. Darden Restaurants has a 1 year low of $133.36 and a 1 year high of $176.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.39.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The restaurant operator reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 49.82% and a net margin of 9.02%. Darden Restaurants’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Darden Restaurants will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.09, for a total transaction of $352,725.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,691 shares in the company, valued at $1,649,483.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.09, for a total value of $352,725.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,649,483.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Sarah H. King sold 15,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.06, for a total transaction of $2,344,283.46. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,735.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 30,344 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,986,000 after acquiring an additional 8,619 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth about $3,901,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Darden Restaurants by 206.5% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 49,082 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,204,000 after buying an additional 33,066 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 131.3% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter worth approximately $838,000. Institutional investors own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V’s Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

